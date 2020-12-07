 Skip to main content
Kolten Wong
Kolten Wong

St. Louis Cardinals V San Diego Padres, Game 2 wild-card series

St. Louis Cardinals second Kolten Wong (16) celebrates a home run during the  wild-card series. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: Any news on who's courting Kolton Wong?

A: There hasn't been any indication of a formal offer to him, not at this point. There has been interest from about a half dozen or so teams, and I know that the Angels are in that group. They've had a longstanding interest in Wong. The Boston Red Sox are also a possibility. There is a sense that the Mets may be involved, too. … Wong may have to wait for DJ LeMahieu to sign, and then see the teams that are still looking for a second baseman.

