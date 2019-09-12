When 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sept. 29 • Where Winifred Moore Auditorium, Webster University • How much $5-$7, free for Webster University students • 314-246-7525; webster.edu/film-series
The Webster University Film Series focuses on Japanese director Kore-eda Hirokazu with a nine-film retrospective of some of his well-known and also some more obscure works. The series begins Tuesday with his Oscar-nominated "Shoplifters" and covers such career highlights as "After Life" (Sept. 20, shown on 35 mm film), "Nobody Knows" (Sept. 22) and "Like Father, Like Son" (Sept. 28). Each film is presented in Japanese with English subtitles, and several are followed by a conversation with film scholar Linda Ehrlich. By Daniel Neman