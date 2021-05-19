Korean street bowls from K-Bop

The food truck K-Bop opened a brick-and-mortar location late last year in the Delmar Loop, an everyday home for its signature Korean street bowls (a.k.a. cupbops). Top your bowl of rice, japchae and mixed greens with your choice of protein: e.g., chicken katsu (pictured), bulgogi or my favorite, jeyuk bokkeum (spicy pork).
Where 6120 Delmar Boulevard • More info 314-884-8767; kbopst.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today