Korean street bowls from K-Bop
Korean street bowls from K-Bop

K-Bop bowl

The chicken katsu bowl from K-Bop in the Delmar Loop. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

The food truck K-Bop opened a brick-and-mortar location late last year in the Delmar Loop, an everyday home for its signature Korean street bowls (a.k.a. cupbops). Top your bowl of rice, japchae and mixed greens with your choice of protein: e.g., chicken katsu (pictured), bulgogi or my favorite, jeyuk bokkeum (spicy pork).

Where 6120 Delmar Boulevard • More info 314-884-8767; kbopst.com

