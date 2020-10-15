Krog Memorial Park

William Owens, who laid out the town of Washington, Missouri, was shot in the back while riding a mule from Washington to Union one fall day in 1834. He had been involved in some land and political disputes.
But his problems didn’t end there.
He was buried in the town cemetery, but eventually his remains were moved to another city cemetery. Over time, his headstone eventually disappeared. The cemetery where he was reburied, Bassora Cemetery, was converted to a public park in 1926 and renamed Krog Park in 1956.
It contains a veterans memorial, a small playground and restroom building, and at least 100 buried bodies, likely more.
Owens’ wife, Lucinda, who went on to become the official founder of the town, was also buried in the cemetery.
In 2011, members of the Washington Historical Society and the Franklin County Cemetery Society got permission to dig in the park and started uncovering tombstones of early town settlers. They took pictures of the stones for their records and reburied them.
They knew where Owens was buried, and eventually uncovered an 8-foot monument, including an obelisk and a footstone with Owens’ initials in it. The city gave permission to have the monument reinstalled above ground.
Marc Houseman, director of the Washington Historical Society, said he didn’t think Lucinda Owens ever had a tombstone. But one afternoon as he combed her probate file, he learned that her surviving family members bought an iron coffin for $50 and had it sent by rail from St. Louis. He sent a buddy with a metal detector over to the park and didn’t tell him what he was looking for but gave him a rough idea of where to search.
“Within two or three days, he called me and said ‘Marc, there’s something really large in the ground here, it’s probably six feet long and like two feet wide.’ I’m like, ‘bingo!’”
They raised more than $5,000 to have a memorial made for Lucinda Owens, and it was dedicated in 2014 for the city’s 175th anniversary. It’s a duplicate of her husband’s.
Another memorial inside the park lists the names of the people they know are buried there. Houseman said they specifically ordered a memorial that leaves room for more names as they learn them.
“When I was probably 5 years old, I learned that Krog Park was in fact a cemetery. It still is by definition because the bodies are still there. It always bothered me,” he said. “As soon as I got involved with the historical society when I was like 30, I said there’s one project I want done in my lifetime, we need to memorialize the people in Krog Park. So we did.”
More info • Krog Memorial Park, 801 East Fifth Street, Washington, washmo.gov/directory/krog-memorial-park/
