KSHE 95 - Real Rock Radio
KSHE 95 - Real Rock Radio updated their cover photo.
When 3:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $14-$72 • More info livenation.com
The annual Pig Roast tradition continues this weekend with headliner Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. The lineup also includes an array of KSHE-friendly names: Ratt, Blue Oyster Cult, April Wine, Shooting Star, Royal Bliss, the Black Moods, Shaman’s Harvest and Missouri. By Kevin C. Johnson