Description: Kuna Foodservice is proud to be the largest, locally owned independent foodservice distributor in the St. Louis Metro Area. We have been in business 101 years. Kuna Foodservice has been serving the Midwest since 1918 and is the only full-line distributor in St. Louis that is still locally owned and operated. Kuna started as a small family owned butcher shop in South St. Louis. The focus on customer service, attention to detail and quality products paid rewards in customer loyalty and steady growth. The products have changed as well as our reach but we remain true to the core values launched in a tiny butcher shop and honed through nearly a century of experience. Now under the third-generation leadership of Dan Bippen, Kuna continues to be a family owned and operated company. We are now the largest independent privately owned foodservice company and steak processor in the St. Louis area. We are proud of our ability to compete, win and retain business in today's global economy. Kuna takes pride in providing service to independent restaurants, regional chains and national account partners
Big enough to compete, small enough to care.
Sector: Foodservice
Headquarters: Dupo
Year Founded: 1918
Employees: 215
Website: kunafoodservice.com