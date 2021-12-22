Kurt Warner's underdog story

It's a big week at the movies, with several high-profile titles arriving today and even more arriving on Christmas Day. "American Underdog," based on the inspirational life story of former Rams QB Kurt Warner, opens Dec. 25. Read Daniel Neman's review today. Tomorrow, watch for his interview with Warner and his wife.
And the St. Louis County Library headquarters will close next year for a $22 million construction project. Book editor Jane Henderson chats with director Kristen Sorth about why the project is so complicated.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor