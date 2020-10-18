KWANG HYUN KIM

What a year he endured. The Korean lefty spent the better part of 2020 away from his family while adapting to a new culture. Kim was stellar, going 3-0 with one save and a 1.62 ERA in eight games despite missing time with a kidney ailment. He held opponents to a .197 batting average with his crafty pitch assortment. Kim produced a 1.42 ERA in his seven starts, but he lasted more than six innings just once. The Cardinals won his postseason start, although he lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs.
GRADE: A
