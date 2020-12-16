Kyrou ready?

Q: I don’t expect Clifford to be an every night player. Who would you guess is the other forward(s) who play? I also think Kyrou needs a long look in the top six. He’s so explosive he needs a real chance, especially with Vlad out.
A: I'm sure we could see MacEachern and de la Rose getting fourth-line minutes besides Clifford. Also, not sure Kyrou is quite ready for the top 6. But I think he's certainly got that kind of skill. A regular spot on the third line would at least be a start.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!