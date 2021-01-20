 Skip to main content
Kyrou
Kyrou

Q: Jordan Kyrou looks to have bought in to the 200-foot game with his back checking and willingness to chip-in. What stats do you see him reaching this year?

Blues Avalanche Hockey

Jordan Kyrou, left, looks to pass the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A: So far, so good, for Kyrou. The key is maintaining some sort of consistency over the long haul. If he does that, he'll stay in the lineup. Although I don't think he's ever had an all-around strong game like he did Monday, he has shown flashes of such play in the past only to regress. We'll see what happens. If he stays in the lineup, I can see him posting maybe 30 points. That will be especially true if he stays on the Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn lilne. (I'm beginning to see that Schwartz's energy makes everyone around him better.)

 

