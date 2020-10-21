 Skip to main content
LA RUSSA'S REINCARNATION
LA RUSSA'S REINCARNATION

Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa signs a base from the 2006 NLDS for David Stoldt, of Melbourne, Fla., during Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

QUESTION: Do you think Tony La Russa would be able to replicate his past success with players from a modern era.

BENFRED: I think a TLR reintroduction to today's players as a manager would go one of two ways: It would be a hit — or it would be very bad. No middle ground.

Sometimes an old-school accountability can be refreshing to young players who want experience and direction, and the White Sox have players who fit that bill. But if a new generation of players did not understand or appreciate TLR's intensity, it could end poorly.

TLR knows how to read players and how to treat certain guys with different approaches. And he will protect his guys. We saw that in STL. I don't think he would be as out-of-touch as some who have scoffed at the idea think. He would not be a safe hire for the White Sox, but he would certainly be a fascinating one.

