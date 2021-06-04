 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘La Voix Humaine’
0 comments

‘La Voix Humaine’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 8 p.m. June 5, June 14, June 20 • Where Outdoor stage, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $39; free tickets available • More info 314-961-0644; experienceopera.org

The third production in the outdoor festival season at Opera Theatre of St. Louis is Francis Poulenc’s “La Voix Humaine (The Human Voice),” a one-act “lyric tragedy” that eavesdrops on the phone conversation of a woman as her lover breaks off the relationship and she tries to win him back. This one-woman opera features soprano Patricia Racette in a self-directed marathon performance, with Sunny Yoon on piano. By Eric Meyer

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports