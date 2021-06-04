The third production in the outdoor festival season at Opera Theatre of St. Louis is Francis Poulenc’s “La Voix Humaine (The Human Voice),” a one-act “lyric tragedy” that eavesdrops on the phone conversation of a woman as her lover breaks off the relationship and she tries to win him back. This one-woman opera features soprano Patricia Racette in a self-directed marathon performance, with Sunny Yoon on piano. By Eric Meyer