Francis Poulenc’s “La Voix Humaine (The Human Voice)” is a one-act “lyric tragedy” that eavesdrops on the phone conversation of a woman as her lover breaks off the relationship and she tries to win him back. This one-woman opera, part of the Opera Theatre of St. Louis festival season, features soprano Patricia Racette in a self-directed marathon performance, with Sunny Yoon on piano. By Eric Meyer