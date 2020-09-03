 Skip to main content
Labor Day on the Frontier
Historic Daniel Boone Home & Heritage Center

The Daniel Boone home in Defiance

When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 5, noon-3:30 p.m. Sept. 6 • Where Historic Daniel Boone Home and Village, 1868 Highway F, Defiance • How much Free • More info 636-798-2005; stccparks.org

We already feel as though we’ve been living much simpler lives these days. But this Labor Day weekend, take a trip back in time at the Historic Daniel Boone Home in St. Charles County. Stroll the village and learn as Ox Bow Tavern Living History Group reenactors teach tricks of their trades — carpentry, land surveying, baking and more. Guided tours of the Boone home will be available ($5-$8; free for military and children 4 and younger).

