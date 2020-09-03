Labor Day on the Frontier

We already feel as though we’ve been living much simpler lives these days. But this Labor Day weekend, take a trip back in time at the Historic Daniel Boone Home in St. Charles County. Stroll the village and learn as Ox Bow Tavern Living History Group reenactors teach tricks of their trades — carpentry, land surveying, baking and more. Guided tours of the Boone home will be available ($5-$8; free for military and children 4 and younger).