Labor Day River Rambler Cruise
When 2-3 p.m. Sept. 7 • Where Grafton Harbor, 215 West Water Street, Grafton • How much $4.50-$18 • More info graftonharbor.com

Climb aboard the 49-passenger Hakuna Matata for a Labor Day cruise on the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. Seating on the lower deck is enclosed, but the upper deck is an open-air patio that provides scenic views. Relax with a cocktail from the tiki bar while listening to the crew tell favorite stories and point out the sights along the way.

