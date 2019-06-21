Description: Startup Minds, Innovative Solutions
1904labs helps IT leaders implement modern software and data solutions by providing teams of innovative people who emphasize the customer and deliver results.
Sector: IT
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 2016
Employees: 78
Local Community Support: Also central to the culture at 1904labs is giving back. The company’s community-minded approach is evident in the various programs 1904labs has supported since its founding in 2016. One signature program is 1904coders, a 12-week program in which employees of 1904labs serve as mentors and teach the fundamentals of software design and development to middle school students from Lift for Life Academy, an inner city charter school. More than 40 students have gone through the program to date and it continues to grow each year.
Interesting Facts: April 30, 1904, was opening day for the 1904 World’s Fair. A magnificent spectacle greeted the opening day crowd of 200,000 – a dazzling city stood on what had been a woodland park. Fair organizers had erected nearly 1,500 buildings – including several grand “palaces” – across 1,200 acres of a newly redesigned Forest Park. 1904labs was founded 112 years later and just blocks away from the home of the 1904 Fairgrounds. Just like the exhibitors and innovators of the time, we share the same spirit of adventure. Just like the world at the turn of the 20th century, we live in a world today that is in the midst of constant and rapid technological change. Computing is moving from on-premise to the cloud. The volume and velocity of data – referred to as Big and Fast Data – creates a world of both opportunities and never before seen challenges for companies wanting to capitalize on this information.
Purpose: Our goal is simple. Be the best outsourced partner to build cloud-based software and data solutions. We achieve this by being a partner that is easy to work with, provides innovative start-up minded people and with the right experience to deliver excellent results in our chosen areas of focus.
Vision: As the driving force of everything we do at 1904labs, our Core Beliefs are mounted in our office as a reminder of why we come in to work everyday.
Mission: Empowering our teams to achieve autonomy, mastery, and purpose
Additional Culture Details: Our mission for all employees is to ensure they understand how valuable they are by ensuring inclusion. We provide a wide range of practices and benefits that let them unlock their creative, technical, and professional potential – including personal passions. For this reason we allow our teams to spend 10% of their time to explore their interests or further develop their professional careers thru innovation time.
Our location in the Cortex district gives our teams and clients the ability to collaborate with other entrepreneurs to help manifest their passions.
We understand that our team members work so that they can live and not the other way around. We are committed to our team members having an appropriate balance between work and personal commitments. Our goal is to do work for our clients that aligns with our areas of focus and is deliverable with reasonable effort by our team members.
Website: 1904labs.com