Q: The Blues could take a line from Ken Hitchcock and “play simple.” Why is it hard to get on the same page this year? Is it really as Craig Berube says a “lack of effort?”
A: Playing simple is one of the things Berube stresses most. He wants guys who play a good north-south game, rather than those who play an east-west game. He does not want his team to try and make fancy plays. There have been some new faces mixed in, and maybe more significantly, some old faces taken out, that have made adjusting a little trickier this season. Penalties are often the result of a lack of effort, not moving one's feet and then reaching out with a stick to slow a player who's getting past you. The Blues have not been strong on the puck, and certainly some of the lost puck battles could be blamed on "lack of effort."