Description: The Ladue School District is nationally recognized as one of the top public school districts in the country. With more than 4,000 students, the district is comprised of all or part of 10 self-governed municipalities in St. Louis County. The district encompasses approximately 19 square miles with a resident population of more than 27,000. The student body is socio-economically diverse with a graduation rate consistently exceeding 90%. The parents and community residents are highly active in the schools and serve in a variety of capacities.
Sector: Education
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1939
Employees: 681
Website: ladueschools.net