Lafayette Square Community Garden Mural

This one is fading a bit. But the images of classical columns befit this historic neighborhood filled with Victorian homes. Created in 1999, the mural provides a sedate and historically appropriate backdrop to a community garden, another sign of public togetherness and creativity. Although they aren't murals, the painted details on many of the homes around Lafayette Square's park are a worthy diversion on your tour.
Where • 1338 Dolman Street (Lafayette Square)
Artists • Andy Cross and others
