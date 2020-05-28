Lafayette Square Community Garden Mural
Lafayette Square Community Garden Mural

Murals around the city of St. Louis

The Lafayette Square Community Garden Mural at 1338 Dolman Street

This one is fading a bit. But the images of classical columns befit this historic neighborhood filled with Victorian homes. Created in 1999, the mural provides a sedate and historically appropriate backdrop to a community garden, another sign of public togetherness and creativity. Although they aren't murals, the painted details on many of the homes around Lafayette Square's park are a worthy diversion on your tour.

Where • 1338 Dolman Street (Lafayette Square)

Artists • Andy Cross and others

