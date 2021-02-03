Landmark renovation

Officials announced today that the historic Old Courthouse, which has been closed to visitors during the pandemic, will undergo a big renovation. Improvements will include reimagined exhibit galleries, new heating and cooling, and a new elevator.
The work is expected to take about two years, but we're already looking forward to showing it off to out-of-town guests. (Remember those?)
Nominees for the 78th Golden Globes were also announced today, with Netflix dominating the categories. "Mank" leads film nominations, and "The Crown" tops TV. The awards will be given in a Feb. 28 ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Here are a few other stories you should see today ...
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor