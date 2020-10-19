LANE THOMAS

This was supposed to be his time to prove his big-league potential. But COVID-19 happened and ruined that opportunity. He 4-for-35 with 13 strikeouts after showing great promise during a similar trial in 2019. Thomas posted a.450 OPS in 40 plate appearances after producing 1.093 OPS in 44 plate appearances last year. He demonstrated excellent fielding range, but twice he appeared utterly befuddled when balls came to him in right field.
GRADE: F
