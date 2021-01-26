 Skip to main content
Lane Thomas
Lane Thomas

Q: Who will have more at-bats for the Cardinals this season: Lane Thomas or Dexter Fowler?

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lane Thomas (35) waits to takes live batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan

A: That's a great question for Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. I know which way I would lean. I'd like to see Thomas get a real run at something close to regular time. I think we know what Fowler can and can't do, and he's gone after this season. Thomas was removed from the equation by a pitch to the wrist in his first season, and COVID after that. Small sample size, but he has averaged one home run every 14.8 at-bats in the majors. That's intriguing to me, for a team that needs power and keeps talking about getting young outfielders playing time to sort out the future. I would say the same thing about Tyler O'Neill versus Thomas. O'Neill has received a good amount of chances. Thomas has not.

 

