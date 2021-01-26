Q: Who will have more at-bats for the Cardinals this season: Lane Thomas or Dexter Fowler?
A: That's a great question for Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. I know which way I would lean. I'd like to see Thomas get a real run at something close to regular time. I think we know what Fowler can and can't do, and he's gone after this season. Thomas was removed from the equation by a pitch to the wrist in his first season, and COVID after that. Small sample size, but he has averaged one home run every 14.8 at-bats in the majors. That's intriguing to me, for a team that needs power and keeps talking about getting young outfielders playing time to sort out the future. I would say the same thing about Tyler O'Neill versus Thomas. O'Neill has received a good amount of chances. Thomas has not.