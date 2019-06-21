Description: Language. Access. Multicultural. People. (LAMP) is a nonprofit agency dedicated to empowering people and building relationships by bridging cultural and linguistic divides. Our interpreting and translation work makes a wealth of necessary services accessible to both limited English proficient and hearing impaired individuals. With additional services such as our cultural competency, Bridging the Gap, and How to Work with an Interpreter trainings, as well as CEU opportunities, we strengthen the capacity of other organizations to meet the needs of the diverse populations they serve. The partnerships we provide together with these local institutions are life-giving and, in some circumstances, life-saving.
Sector: Human and social services
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1997
Employees: 300
Website: lampinterpreters.org