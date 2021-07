When Various times, July 2-11 • Where McDonnell Planetarium, St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much $10.95 • More info slsc.org/lasers

Come to the St. Louis Science Center’s McDonnell Planetarium for the summer series of laser light shows. Immerse yourself in the music of classic rock artists including the Beatles, Queen, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, with the help of laser artwork, lighting and 3D effects. By Valerie Schremp Hahn