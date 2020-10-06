 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest on Pietrangelo ...
0 comments

Latest on Pietrangelo ...

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Blues face off against Flyers

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo celebrates with Alexander Steen after Steen scored a goal in the third period as the Blues faced off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Enterprise Center. The Blues were defeated 4-3 in overtime, ending their nine-game home winning streak.

Q: What's your latest stance on Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo's free-agent status? Will he be back, and shouldn't the Blues spend that money on younger players even if he's willing to take their offer?

A: You might end up getting your wish.

Pietrangelo is now out in the adoration-filled waters of free agency now, and when that happens it's hard to turn back to the team that didn't stop you before you set sail.

I do think the Blues lose a step in their chase for another championship window if Pietrangelo is gone, at least initially. He's the leader of the team. He's a great middle man between Berube and the players. He's always on the ice, always a scoring threat and has the experience and leadership that comes with being the captain when the Blues punched through to a place they have never been before.

Do the Blues collapse if he leaves? No. Blues GM Doug Armstrong doesn't build teams like that, and he would not let it happen.

But when they talk about maximizing their chance to win a championship within this window, a window they're still in, keeping the captain is a significant part of that.

Army's recent moves, none bigger than the trade for O'Reilly, have Blues fans mostly convinced that he's going to make the right call one way or another.

He's earned it, especially lately.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports