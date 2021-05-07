Laumeier Online Art Fair

Laumeier Sculpture Park is open, but its popular Mother’s Day art fair is happening online for a second year because of the pandemic. Still, one can shop dozens of artists’ works, including ceramics, photography, wood, sculpture, fiber creations and more. Laumeier notes that usually the fair’s entry fee is $10 and asks for similar donations by patrons. The park also receives 30% of sales; the annual fair usually provides up to 15% of Laumeier’s operating budget. By Jane Henderson