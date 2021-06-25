 Skip to main content
Laura McHugh: ‘What’s Done in Darkness’
Laura McHugh: 'What's Done in Darkness'

When 7 p.m. July 1 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

Laura McHugh, who lives in Columbia, Missouri, has set her four mystery novels in various Midwest states, with the latest linked to Arkansas and the Ozarks. In “What’s Done in Darkness,” a young woman is estranged from her religious family, who had doubted her horrific story of abduction as a teen. Now, a similar abduction means she may have to return to the place she left behind. McHugh, who seems to get more attention with each novel, will talk on Facebook Live with fellow mystery writer Jill Orr. By Jane Henderson

