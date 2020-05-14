‘Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny’
St. Louis native Lavell Crawford was to have been on a multi-artist bill for a show at Chaifetz Arena that has been postponed. But check out his 2019 special, “Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny,” streaming on Showtime. In the special Crawford talks about his weight-loss surgery (thus the title), turning 50, President Trump, racism, buffet restaurants and QuikTrip hot dogs. Stick around for some fun during the end credits. The special (Crawford’s third) was filmed in San Antonio; he currently lives in Houston. By Kevin C. Johnson

