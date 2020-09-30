Lazy Tiger is a new cocktail bar from Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins, the team behind the Central West End restaurants Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly.

The bar showcases a relatively small number of bottles, with an emphasis on agave spirits (tequila, mezcal and raicilla), gin, rum and whiskey alongside fortified wines and amaro and other liqueurs.

“We don’t have anything that’s superfluous,” Wiggins says. “It’s very good-better-best (options) on how the spirits go.”

The cocktail menu is divided into seven categories: negronis, martinis, flips, clarified, highballs, sours and spirit-free. Beer, wine and a small food menu (fries, crab dip, grilled octopus toast) are also available.

Where 210 North Euclid Avenue • More info lazytigerstl.com • Menu Cocktail bar with a limited food menu • Current services Dine-in (reservations required) • Hours 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.