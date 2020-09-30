 Skip to main content
Lazy Tiger
Lazy Tiger

gastropub

Beverage Director Tim Wiggins, of St. Louis, prepares drinks at Retreat Gastropub at 2 North Sarah Street on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

Lazy Tiger is a new cocktail bar from Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins, the team behind the Central West End restaurants Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly.

The bar showcases a relatively small number of bottles, with an emphasis on agave spirits (tequila, mezcal and raicilla), gin, rum and whiskey alongside fortified wines and amaro and other liqueurs.

“We don’t have anything that’s superfluous,” Wiggins says. “It’s very good-better-best (options) on how the spirits go.”

The cocktail menu is divided into seven categories: negronis, martinis, flips, clarified, highballs, sours and spirit-free. Beer, wine and a small food menu (fries, crab dip, grilled octopus toast) are also available.

Where 210 North Euclid Avenue • More info lazytigerstl.com • Menu Cocktail bar with a limited food menu • Current services Dine-in (reservations required) • Hours 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)

