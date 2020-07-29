Leadership, large category: Mark Travis at CarShield

From employee responses:
"He has been in our shoes as a common employee. He understands the struggles the job can bring, and is very understanding of our needs."
"I would love to move up in CarShield as a manager and seeing amazing, caring people run the company really makes me want to work harder."
"They are not afraid to try new things. They welcome new challenges and take risks. That shows confidence in the rest of us knowing they believe in us to make it work."
