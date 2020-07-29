Leadership, large category: Mark Travis at CarShield
0 comments

Leadership, large category: Mark Travis at CarShield

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

From employee responses:

"He has been in our shoes as a common employee. He understands the struggles the job can bring, and is very understanding of our needs."

"I would love to move up in CarShield as a manager and seeing amazing, caring people run the company really makes me want to work harder."

"They are not afraid to try new things. They welcome new challenges and take risks. That shows confidence in the rest of us knowing they believe in us to make it work."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports