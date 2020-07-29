Leadership, midsize category: Mark Wilhelm at Safety National Casualty Corporation
0 comments

Leadership, midsize category: Mark Wilhelm at Safety National Casualty Corporation

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

From employee responses:

"Mark is transparent in communications, appears to be very strategic in his thought process, he has a good sense of his sense of humor which is essential these days, and he is friendly without being fake."

"The way he speaks, very confident and is very interested in how we feel about whatever situation is current. He takes time to explain at company meetings what the slides are and in greater detail for newer employees."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports