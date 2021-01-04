Leadoff hitter

Q: Kolten Wong seemed poised to own the leadoff position for the remainder of his time with the Cardinals. Who stands out as the best option for the Cardinals at leadoff after his departure?
A: There isn't an option that stands out, and that's only the beginning of the Cardinals’ questions for their offense and lineup. There has been some internal discussion about returning Matt Carpenter to the leadoff spot. There has always been an idea that Tommy Edman moves there, as Wong did. There isn't an obvious answer, and that should concern the Cardinals.