When Friday through Oct. 27 • Where Sachs Museum at Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much Included with garden admission; free for members • More info mobot.org/museum
A new exhibition at the Missouri Botanical Garden will teach visitors about 40 different plants that are used to make paper around the world. Artist Megan Singleton crafted paper for an art book made from plants at the garden, and Michael Powell created abstract paper pulp paintings of some of the gardens. Also on view is a display of origami pieces by internationally known artists. By Valerie Schremp Hahn