Leap Day Celebration

When 2 p.m. Saturday • Where Natural Bridge library branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Road • How much Free • More info slcl.org; another 2 p.m. party will be at the Grant’s View branch, 9700 Musick Road
Kids have boundless energy most days of the year, but you can corral that energy this leap year with a day of games and crafts (ages 3-10). Youngsters will also learn why there is an extra day in February every four years. Other county library branches will also have frog crafts to make there or take home. By Jane Henderson
