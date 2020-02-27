Leap Day Trivia Night

When 7 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 6 p.m.) • Where The Heights, 8001 Dale Avenue, Richmond Heights • How much $200 for table of eight • More info 314-485-1264; champdogs.org; email robin.wood@champdogs.org
The questions themselves are top secret, of course, but it’s not a leap to say that the trivia rounds will all touch on the Feb. 29 theme. Held by Champ Assistance Dogs, the fundraiser helps the group work toward placing trained service dogs with people with disabilities. Radio host Julie Tristan will emcee the event, which includes wine, beer, raffles, door prizes and more. JH
Valerie Schremp Hahn • 314-340-8246
@valeriehahn on Twitter