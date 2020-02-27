Leap into the Paranormal

When 6 p.m. Saturday • Where The Diamonds, 100 Old Highway 100, Villa Ridge • How much $60 • More info eventbrite.com
Be a ghost hunter for a night while investigating Missouri’s most haunted truck stop and one of the most haunted locations in the Midwest. Tri County Truck Stop has been featured on numerous television shows about paranormal places. This Route 66 roadside icon, formerly known as the Diamonds Restaurant, was rebuilt after burning down in the late 1940s. The current building will be the site of the adventure into investigating the paranormal with members of the Paranormal Task Force. Ages 13 and older only; bring your own flashlight. By Aisha Sultan
