Learn about the Blues at the Missouri History Museum
Learn about the Blues at the Missouri History Museum

Missouri History Museum's "History Made" exhibit

"History Made," detailing the St. Louis Blues' road to the Stanley Cup, is on display through Jan. 26 at the Missouri History Museum.

After the Blues won the Stanley Cup, Missouri History Museum historians worked with the team to assemble an exhibition that told the story of the underdog team and its path to "Gloria." "History Made" includes more than 20 objects on loan from the Blues and is on view through Jan. 26; on that day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., visitors can also stop by the Black History Hockey Tour Truck. Both the museum exhibit and the truck are free.

Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-746-4599; mohistory.org/society

NHL Fan Fair

When • 3-10 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26

Where • Midway, ballroom and other portions of Union Station, 1820 Market Street

How much • $12-$20 for adults, $10-$18 for children, seniors, college students and military; free for ages 2 and under 

More info • nhl.com/fanfair

