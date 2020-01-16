Learn about the Blues at the Missouri History Museum

After the Blues won the Stanley Cup, Missouri History Museum historians worked with the team to assemble an exhibition that told the story of the underdog team and its path to "Gloria." "History Made" includes more than 20 objects on loan from the Blues and is on view through Jan. 26; on that day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., visitors can also stop by the Black History Hockey Tour Truck. Both the museum exhibit and the truck are free.