Learn more about black hockey history

The NHL's American Legacy Black History Hockey Tour Truck will make several local stops during All-Star Weekend. The 525-square-foot mobile museum celebrates more than 200 years of achievement in black hockey. Every black NHL player is represented on a “Wall of Pucks,” and the truck gives a look ahead to the next generation of players, officials, broadcasters and women in hockey. The truck is touring the country through March.
NHL Fan Fair
When • 3-10 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26
Where • Midway, ballroom and other portions of Union Station, 1820 Market Street
How much • $12-$20 for adults, $10-$18 for children, seniors, college students and military; free for ages 2 and under
More info • nhl.com/fanfair
Tags
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
