Learning more about St. Louis Black history
Learning more about St. Louis Black history

February is Black History Month, and the St. Louis Public Library is working to build its collection of items relating to local Black-owned businesses. Book editor Jane Henderson says the library is looking for paper items — things like letterhead, photos, advertisements and records.

If you have something to contribute but don't want to part with it, the library can scan it and save a digital copy. The items will help researchers learn more about St. Louis history. 

It's Valentine's Day weekend, and what's more romantic than a trip to the ballet? Theater critic Calvin Wilson chats with St. Louis Ballet's executive and artistic director about the company's special virtual program this weekend.

And check our Best Bets for a few other things to do this weekend, including a blood-red date night at the Darkness in Soulard and virtual Mardi Gras wiener dog races.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

