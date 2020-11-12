Lebanon’s Winter Wonderland

When Nov. 20-Dec. 31; 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Horner Park, 11113 Widicus Road, Lebanon • How much Free; donations accepted • More info lebanonswinterwonderland.org
The display at Horner Park, which organizers describe as a “family-friendly, nostalgic look back in time with just a hint of modern day,” is run by volunteers who crafted many of the displays. A mile-long road meanders past scenes dedicated to the military and first responders, a penguin village and an animated light show set to music. This year’s display is drive-thru only.
