 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lebanon’s Winter Wonderland
0 comments

Lebanon’s Winter Wonderland

Subscribe for $5/5 months

When Nov. 20-Dec. 31; 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Horner Park, 11113 Widicus Road, Lebanon • How much Free; donations accepted • More info lebanonswinterwonderland.org

The display at Horner Park, which organizers describe as a “family-friendly, nostalgic look back in time with just a hint of modern day,” is run by volunteers who crafted many of the displays. A mile-long road meanders past scenes dedicated to the military and first responders, a penguin village and an animated light show set to music. This year’s display is drive-thru only.

Nighttime parades

For a chance to see Santa and watch colorfully illuminated displays roll through the streets, check out some of these nighttime parades, a few of which have become “reverse” parades, meaning spectators drive past stationary decorations and lights.

• Washington, 6 p.m. Nov. 27

• Highland, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (reverse parade)

• Wentzville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

• Festus-Crystal City, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

• Pevely-Herculaneum, 7 p.m. Dec. 3

• Union, 6 p.m. Dec. 11

• Collinsville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 (reverse parade)

• De Soto, 6 p.m. Dec. 5

• St. Clair, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports