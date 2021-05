When 8 p.m. May 7 (Zeppelin 2), 8 p.m. May 8 (Smells Like Nirvana) • Where Pop’s, 1403 Mississippi Avenue, Sauget • How much $20-$35 • More info popsrocks.com

Pop’s in Sauget is in tribute mode with this weekend’s concerts by Led Zeppelin 2: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin and Smells Like Nirvana: A Tribute to Nirvana. Social distancing will be enforced. By Kevin C. Johnson