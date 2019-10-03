When 7:30 p.m. Sunday • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $28-$42 • More info ticketmaster.com
Country star Lee Ann Womack, one of the headliners at last year’s Art of Live Festival at the Old Rock House, is touring on the strength of her latest album, “The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone,” which she recorded in Texas rather than Nashville. “I thought it would be a good idea to get out of the Music Row mindset,” she told the Post-Dispatch last year. “Everything is made here; it’s like a factory or something. I just wanted to go back where I’m from to make music.” By Kevin C. Johnson