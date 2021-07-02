Country music singer Lee Greenwood, whose “God Bless the U.S.A.” is popular this time of year, will perform July 4 at River City Casino. Earlier this year, eight of his albums were released for the first time on streaming platforms — “If Only For One Night,” “If There’s Any Justice,” “Inside Out,” “Love Will Find Its Way to You,” “Love’s on the Way,” “Streamline,” “This Is My Country” and “When You’re In Love.” By Kevin C. Johnson