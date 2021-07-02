 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee Greenwood
0 comments

Lee Greenwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 7:30 p.m. July 4 • Where River City Casino, 777 River City Boulevard • How much $39-$69 • More info ticketmaster.com

Country music singer Lee Greenwood, whose “God Bless the U.S.A.” is popular this time of year, will perform July 4 at River City Casino. Earlier this year, eight of his albums were released for the first time on streaming platforms — “If Only For One Night,” “If There’s Any Justice,” “Inside Out,” “Love Will Find Its Way to You,” “Love’s on the Way,” “Streamline,” “This Is My Country” and “When You’re In Love.” By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports