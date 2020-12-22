 Skip to main content
Legal marijuana in Illinois, medical marijuana in Missouri
Legal marijuana in Illinois, medical marijuana in Missouri

Nearly 700 people waited outside HCI Alternatives in Collinsville at 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 for the first chance to legally buy marijuana for the pleasure of it. Some had gathered 10 hours before to buy pre-rolled joints, gummies and chocolate bars.

Illinois begins recreational marijuana sales

Customers cheer and hold up their purchases as they leave the marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives in Collinsville on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Some people waited in line overnight. At 7 a.m when the doors opened about 700 people were lined up outside the store to be some of the first to legally purchase recreational weed in the state of Illinois. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

The Illinois Legislature had approved the sale of recreational marijuana to commence in 2020. Illinois still prohibits smoking weed in public. Missouri allows only medical marijuana. But it was a bi-state crowd outside HCI.

Dan Watts of St. Charles enjoyed the comforting atmosphere of the first day. “I don’t feel judged,” Watts said. Mitchell Rochette of St. Louis County said he was part of “a historic day.”

Said Jesse Halfhill of Litchfield, “I don’t want to go to a guy who sells meth just to get some weed.”

Illinois reported $3.2 million in sales on the first day. On day two, HCI ran out of Platinum Valley flower and Tropicana Cookies. It briefly closed two weeks later to restock.

By July, customers had bought $239 million in marijuana in Illinois, with $52 million to the state treasury. HCI, now Illinois Supply and Provisions, is one of two dispensaries in the Metro East.

Missouri customers return home at their own risk, but St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner does not prosecute possession cases of 100 grams or less, or about 3.5 ounces. In 2018, Missouri voters endorsed medical marijuana in 2018. On Oct. 17, the N’Bliss dispensary near Manchester made the first sale to a customer with a doctor’s approval.

First day of medical marijuana sales in Missouri

People wait in line to buy medical marijuana at N'Bliss Cannabis, 1266 Old Orchard Center near Manchester, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Today marks the first day medical marijuana is available for purchase legally in Missouri. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com
