Legal marijuana in Illinois, medical marijuana in Missouri

Nearly 700 people waited outside HCI Alternatives in Collinsville at 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 for the first chance to legally buy marijuana for the pleasure of it. Some had gathered 10 hours before to buy pre-rolled joints, gummies and chocolate bars.
The Illinois Legislature had approved the sale of recreational marijuana to commence in 2020. Illinois still prohibits smoking weed in public. Missouri allows only medical marijuana. But it was a bi-state crowd outside HCI.
Dan Watts of St. Charles enjoyed the comforting atmosphere of the first day. “I don’t feel judged,” Watts said. Mitchell Rochette of St. Louis County said he was part of “a historic day.”
Said Jesse Halfhill of Litchfield, “I don’t want to go to a guy who sells meth just to get some weed.”
Illinois reported $3.2 million in sales on the first day. On day two, HCI ran out of Platinum Valley flower and Tropicana Cookies. It briefly closed two weeks later to restock.
By July, customers had bought $239 million in marijuana in Illinois, with $52 million to the state treasury. HCI, now Illinois Supply and Provisions, is one of two dispensaries in the Metro East.
Missouri customers return home at their own risk, but St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner does not prosecute possession cases of 100 grams or less, or about 3.5 ounces. In 2018, Missouri voters endorsed medical marijuana in 2018. On Oct. 17, the N’Bliss dispensary near Manchester made the first sale to a customer with a doctor’s approval.