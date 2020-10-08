Main Street in St. Charles welcomes all kinds of ghostly guests this time of year for its Legends & Lanterns weekends. For 2020, beware of the “most dastardly foe yet: the plague!” So timely. Walk down a Main Street decorated in fall finery while encountering colorful characters who have spooky stories to tell.
When Oct. 10-11, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 23-25 • Where Main Street, St. Charles • How much Free • More info discoverstcharles.com
