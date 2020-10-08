 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legends & Lanterns
0 comments

Legends & Lanterns

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Legends and Lanterns

The characters greeting visitors this year at Legends & Lanterns in St. Charles will wear masks and keep their distance from visitors.

Main Street in St. Charles welcomes all kinds of ghostly guests this time of year for its Legends & Lanterns weekends. For 2020, beware of the “most dastardly foe yet: the plague!” So timely. Walk down a Main Street decorated in fall finery while encountering colorful characters who have spooky stories to tell.

When Oct. 10-11, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 23-25 • Where Main Street, St. Charles • How much Free • More info discoverstcharles.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports