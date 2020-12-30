 Skip to main content
Legit NBA players?
Dosunmu scores 30 to lead No. 18 Illinois past Indiana 69-60

Indiana's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to pass as he is pressured by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

Q: Do you think any of the Mizzou or SLU hoops players have legitimate NBA futures? 

What about Kofi Cockburn at Illinois?

A: They say you need at least one NBA skill to stick in the league long enough to develop the other skills.

Maybe that's Goodwin's rebounding, or Pinson's and or Collins' passing ability/speed, or Javonte Perkins' scoring?

They're all kind of fringy NBA types to me at the moment.

But their future is not yet decided either, and none of them are losing a year of eligibility this season if they choose to return to their respective college teams.

Cockburn is averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds in the best college basketball conference there is. That's up from 13 and nine a season ago. The NBA is increasingly willing to take guys who have more to learn at the pro level. If he's been told he's a lock for a first-round pick, he should go. I'd say the same for any player. I imagine Cockburn will be a first-rounder by the time this season ends.​ We'll see.​

