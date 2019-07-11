When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue • How much $20 • More info eventbrite.com
Masked rapper Leikeli47 is heading to St. Louis with sounds that are all her own. “It’s definitely my own sound, something I sought out to do — to be progressive and stand out, have fun and take a chance on myself,” she told the Post-Dispatch this year. “I want to be the artist to shake it up.” Leikeli47’s latest album is “Acrylic,” part of a trilogy. The show had previously been scheduled in March at Fubar. By Kevin C. Johnson