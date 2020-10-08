The most notorious mansion in St. Louis (three members of the Lemp family died by suicide there) is now a restaurant and inn, and its owners cultivate stories of the home’s hauntings. The mansion will throw a Halloween bash Oct. 31, a trivia night Oct. 16, and ghost huntings, history tours and comedy-mystery dinners throughout the month.
When Various times • Where Lemp Mansion, 3322 DeMenil Place • How much $40 for table of four for trivia; $70 in advance for party • More info lempmansion.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.