Lemp Mansion
The most notorious mansion in St. Louis (three members of the Lemp family died by suicide there) is now a restaurant and inn, and its owners cultivate stories of the home’s hauntings. The mansion will throw a Halloween bash Oct. 31, a trivia night Oct. 16, and ghost huntings, history tours and comedy-mystery dinners throughout the month.

When Various times • Where Lemp Mansion, 3322 DeMenil Place • How much $40 for table of four for trivia; $70 in advance for party • More info lempmansion.com

