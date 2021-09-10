Leonard Slatkin’s artistic talents and instincts have led to a long and distinguished career, including a 17-year run as music director and conductor of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra as well as storied associations with a number of orchestras around the world. He will discuss his third book, “Classical Crossroads: The Path Forward for Music in the 21st Century,” in conversation with Classic 107.3 CEO and general manager John Clare. The program includes a musical performance by Slatkin and by the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis. By Daniel Durchholz