Let the Games begin

It's the perfect wintry week to get a little Olympics spirit. But even when St. Louis isn't blanketed in snow, it's easy to channel your inner Olympian for a little skiing, ice skating or snowboarding. Valerie Schremp Hahn checks the conditions at Hidden Valley ski resort and Steinberg Skating Rink.
And another food truck park is coming to town. The team behind 9 Mile Garden in Affton will open Frankie Martin's Garden this spring in Cottleville, Ian Froeb reports. The venue will feature food trucks, a stage for live entertainment, and a whiskey and wine bar.